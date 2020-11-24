Agent 47 Travels to China in Latest Hitman 3 Trailer

IO Interactive’s series of assassination sandbox games have always reveled in the unique locations that players can travel to, as Agent 47’s international exploits take him to some memorable environments.

One of the new areas that players can check out in Hitman 3 will be the neon-illuminated and rainy streets of Chongqing, China, as IO Interactive revealed in a new “Under the Hood” trailer that can be seen below. The new footage primarily focuses on the enhancements made to the Glacier engine, which features crowds of up to 300 people and will support 60 FPS and 4K HDR on next-gen platforms and capable PCs.

Hitman 3 is set to launch on January 20 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One, followed by Switch later in the year through cloud streaming support.