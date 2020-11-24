Black Friday Deals On Evoo Gaming Laptops With THX

While at this current we do not have the exact Black Friday and Cyber Monday price deals, it has been confirmed that Amazon.com will be running post turkey day deals on these Evoo Gaming laptops with Windows 10 and THX sound. The exact pricing may not be revealed until the sale price, but rumblings such as Evoo Gaming line of laptops starting as low as $800, so those wanting to score a gaming laptop at a discount may want to keep an eye on this. Below are the models that the sale is expected to apply to. The prices listed reflect what they are currently going for on Amazon.com.

● EG-LP7: 15.6-inch Full HD 72% -144Hz display Tuned by THX, AMD Ryzen 7 (Renoir) processor, Nvidia 2060 RTX graphics card, 512GB SSD and 16GB dual channel memory, featuring Tuned by THX audio and for displays, and THX Spatial Audio (US$1199.99),

● EG-LP8: 15.6-inch Full HD 72% -144Hz display Tuned by THX, Intel i7-10th Gen processor, Nvidia 2060 RTX graphics card, 512GB SSD and 16GB dual channel memory, featuring Tuned by THX audio and for displays, and THX Spatial Audio ($1399.99),

● EG-LP9: 17.3-inch Full HD 72% -144Hz display Tuned by THX, Intel i7-10th Gen processor, Nvidia 2060 RTX graphics card, 512GB SSD and 16GB dual channel memory, featuring Tuned by THX audio and for displays and THX Spatial Audio ($1499.99),

● EG-LP10: 15.6-inch Full HD 72% -120Hz, Intel i5-10th Gen processor, Nvidia 1650 GTX graphics card, 256GB SSD and 8GB memory, featuring Tuned by THX audio, as well as THX Spatial Audio (US$849.99).