Blasting out the Beat in New Metal: Hellsinger Trailer

It’s hard to say how hell got the best soundtrack. Heaven gets twinkly angel harp-music and a holy choir but hell? Death metal all the way. It’s a bad break for heaven but, if you find yourself armed to the teeth in the fiery pits, there’s no better way to eviscerate a demon than with a hard-driving soundtrack thumping in tune to the shotgun’s blast. Or actually the other way around, because Metal: Hellsinger is an upcoming entry in one of the action-FPS’ more experimental branches, the musical shooter.

In Metal: Hellsinger you get to be a demon pursuing vengeance through eight of hell’s infernal planes, each with its own soundtrack to set the tempo for its action. As you can see on the video below the targeting reticle has a beat indicator, and landing shots on the beat increases both damage and musical intensity. Keep it up and not only does it pay off in top scores but also the satisfaction of rhythm-based destruction. Just try to avoid head-banging while the music screams its fury, because that makes it awfully hard to aim.