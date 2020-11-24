December 2020 Xbox Games With Gold Lineup Announced

November isn’t quite done yet, and we’ve still got Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and a ton of deals to enjoy. Microsoft has announced their Games With Gold lineup for Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series family console owners. Xbox One/Series family owners will be able to enjoy The Raven Remastered from December 1-December 31, while side-scrolling action fans will be able to enjoy Bleed 2 from December 16-January 15. Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Series family users will be able to blast through Hell with Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell from December 1-15, while logic puzzle fans can enjoy Stacking from December 16-31. This is a fairly diverse lineup of games and there isn’t a bad one in the bunch.