EA Reveals Details for Next-Gen FIFA 21

Today, EA has revealed what is to come for FIFA 21 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. The game will still utilize the Frostbite Engine, but due to hardware improvements, this will result in ultra realistic visuals. This will results in enhanced sights, sounds and player movement. Players can also expect faster load times to get in the action more quickly. The EA Sports GameCam is being introduced and is inspired by top-level broadcasts and LiveLight Rendering.

FIFA 21 will also feature thousands of authentic chants that were captured exclusively from the world’s top competitions. This will provide the game with delivering the ultimate EA Sports Atmospheric Audio. The Frostbite Engine will help detail player models with muscle movement after strikes and also strand-based hair on some of the big football players. Dynamic lighting will also help bring player’s faces to life. New pre-game cinematics will also showcase buses arriving to the stadium.

“We’re excited to deliver a new level of authenticity that will immerse players in the game like never before when they step out onto the virtual pitch in FIFA 21,” said Aaron McHardy, Executive Producer, EA SPORTS FIFA. “With next level immersive experiences that truly bring the most recognizable stadiums and professional players to life, the technology behind these next generation consoles opens up a world of possibilities for how players will experience the world’s game this year and into the future.”

The new hardware will also allow the Frostbite Engine to better improve player movement. This includes increased length and visual quality of player animations that will provide ultra-responsive and realistic maneuvers in every situation on the pitch. Off-ball humanization will allow for better character behavior including players adjusting shin pads and others screaming for the ball. Players who purchased the current generation version will receive a free upgrade on the next gen console in the same family.