Epic Games Announces Fortnite Subscription Service

Epic Games today announced that the popular free-to-play shooter is getting a subscription service.

Fortnite has made a killing off of its current monetization structure of skins and battle passes. On December 2, the game will add a whole new way to pay for content courtesy of Fortnite Crew, a new subscription service. For those who consistently get the Season Pass and drop loads of money on skins, the service might be able to save you a few dollars.

Coming in at $11.99, the service includes the current season’s battle pass, 1,000 V-Bucks every month, and a monthly Outfit Bundle. If you already own the season’s battle pass and decide to subscribe, 950 V-Bucks will be returned to your account. As for the monthly Outfit Bundle, December’s belongs to Galaxia, Empress of the Cosmos. You’ll get an additional outfit style, cosmic Llamacorn Pickaxe and Fractured World Back Bling.

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 5 and Fortnite Crew launch December 2