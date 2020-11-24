Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4 Announced, Coming to Next-Gen Consoles

Today, Milestone and Feld Entertainment have announced their fourth title with the Monster Energy Supercross license. Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4 will release on March 21, 2021 and will be available for both current generation consoles and next generation consoles. This also includes a Google Stadia release and PC. This new game will feature a faithful recreation of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season along with eleven stadiums and 17 tracks. This also includes seven different layouts for Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Career Mode will now allow players to start in the Supercross Futures league, and then ascent to 250SX and the eventual 450SX. There will be a new skill tree to focus on different elements of the rider. Skill Points are obtained via racing, joining special events, completing trainings, and fulfilling the journal. The journal is a series of special objectives to show who is best.

The Compound is will allow players to free roam on bikes either alone or cooperatively. This year, the landscape will be taken from the Maine Islands. The Track Editor will also features more customizable items that have been taken directly from the 2020 Official Tracks. This includes Tuff Blox, Starting Grid Structures, Finish Line Structures and Leader Pillars. There will be 110 official brands to customize not only gear but performance parts. You can view the release trailer below along with screenshots.