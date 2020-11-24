Mortal Kombat 11 Receives Mortal Kombat 1995 Film Skin Pack

Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios today revealed a special skin pack for Mortal Kombat 11.

Video game tie-in films have a historically bad reputation. However, despite a long list of awful films, there are a few cult gems hidden in there. One of those was the 1995 film Mortal Kombat. Campy in all the right ways, director Paul W.S. Anderson managed to craft a very enjoyable film. So enjoyable was the film, that some of the iconic themes and looks we’ve come to associate with the franchise were first introduced in the film.

Mortal Kombat 11, the latest game in the franchise, already paid respect to the film by bringing in actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa to reprise his role as Shang Tsung. Now, NetherRealm Studios is doing it again with a trio of characters in a new skin pack.

The Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack for Mortal Kombat 11 brings back Christopher Lambert as Raiden, Linden Ashby as Johnny Cage, and Bridgette Wilson-Sampras as Sonya Blade. All three actors lend their voices as well as their likenesses from the film. You can nab the skin pack for $5.99 now. Unfortunately, it is not included with the recently released Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and Stadia.