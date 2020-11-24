EA has released a new Gridiron Notes that supplies more details on what to expect in the new Madden NFL 21 coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X on December 4. The game is also free to those who bought the previous generation version for the same console family. The original Gridiron Notes for the next generation version detailed how the game will be modeled around Next Gen stats. The latest update discusses the use of deferred lighting that will bring the stadiums to life, along with a more dynamic sideline and crowd. You can actually celebrate with the crowd in certain stadiums.

EA will be utilizing location-based audio with the next generation. Utilizing crowd placement will play a pivotal part in the sound. With the new controller haptics on PlayStation 5, players will sense every catch, tackle and kick. Players will also feel oncoming blitzes as quite a bit of detail was implemented to make this a unique experience. You can read the full amount of details here.