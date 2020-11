NZXT will start its Black Friday sale on November 26 at 6 PM PST. You can take 10% off any BLD purchase. This includes three builds with the latest RTX cards. The Geforce RTX 3070 BLD is discounted to $1,907.02 while the RTX 3080 BLD comes in at $2,208.51 and the RTX 3090 comes in at $3,414.52. The Starter Pc Series is also down around $70 as it comes in at $629.10. Lastly, the most popular BLD is the Creator PC and it comes in at $2,699.10. You can view all the discounts here.