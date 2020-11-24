Olija Now Aiming for Early 2021 Release

Well, the end of the year approaches, and that means it’s time for many announcements, be they awards and accolades, holiday sales, or new games and developments. Then of course, there are the announcements concerning games that have had tentative 2020 release dates for the longest time, but now have to be delayed until 2021. It’s a no-brainer, sure, since we aren’t expecting these games to see sudden releases during the middle of December, but these delays do need to be made official. We saw this a short while ago when Annapurna announced via Twitter that three of their titles were now expected in 2021, and now Devolver has made it known that Skeleton Crew Studio’s fantasy action-platformer Olija will be expected in early 2021 now as well.

The news came accompanied by a new trailer that debuted during the Golden Joystick Awards, which you can check out below. It’s a quick burst of action, but one that nicely shows off the combat and the perils that our protagonist Faraday will have to face with his enchanted harpoon while trying to rescue fellow castaways, in what looks like a fine ode to classic cinematic adventure games so far. And now we can also confirm what was hinted at in the the initial announcement, namely that the game will be headed to XB1 and PS4 as well alongside the Switch and PC versions, covering the whole spectrum. Olija arrives sometime in Early 2021, but if you can’t wait, you can always check out the demo on Steam.