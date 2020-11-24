Prepare to Tackle Quests and Destroy Foes With The Last Kids on Earth

Outright Games announced today that they’ll be partnering with Atomic Cartoons to bring The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom to all consoles and PC in the spring of 2021. This game will bring fast-paced action as you tackle a slew of zombies and monsters as the show’s heroes Jack, Quint, June, and Dirk in their quest to find the staff of doom. The book series has sold over five million copies so far and this is the first video game adaptation of the book and 2019 Netflix animated series yet. There’s a lot of action on display here and we’ll keep a close eye on it as its release draws closer.