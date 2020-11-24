Red Dead Online Gets Standalone Release this December

Rockstar Games today announced the standalone release of Red Dead Online, Red Dead Redemption 2’s multiplayer component.

On December 1, players who don’t own Red Dead Redemption 2, but still want the multiplayer experience, can purchase it standalone. It’ll be available from the PlayStation Store, Rockstar Games Launcher, Epic Games Store, and Steam. No word on a Stadia release. The standalone version includes access to all currently released content and access to all future content updates.

In Red Dead Online, you’ll forge your own path, participate in co-op mission, compete in Showdown Modes, and freely explore the world in Free Roam. You can get the whole experience for $4.99 at launch through February 15, 2021. After that, the price goes up to $19.99. You’ll need 123GB of free space regardless of what version you go with.

Red Dead Online launches standalone on PS4, Xbox One, and PC December 1. Red Dead Redemption 2 is currently available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.