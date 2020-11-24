Red Ivan Sets His Plans in Motion in New Evil Genius 2 Trailer

Evil Genius 2: World Domination stars several diabolically brilliant villains, all of home have their own grand designs for a global empire. Today, fans get a closer look at Red Ivan, a man convinced of his own greatness and who rules his organization with a literal iron fist. For a taste of how Red Ivan does things, take a look at his newest trailer below:

As with the other three evil masterminds available in Evil Genius 2: World Domination, Red Ivan has his own sets of traps, contraptions, henchmen and special rooms for his evil lair. As for the man himself, Red Ivan likes to take the field with his trusty rocket launcher for long-range strikes and his signature metal arm for close-quarters encounters. Some fans may also recognize the character’s voice as belonging to Brian Blessed, who’s lent his talents to many TV and film projects like Flash Gordon and Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace.

Evil Genius 2: World Domination launches for PC via Steam in 2021.