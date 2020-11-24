Review: Secretlab OMEGA 2020 Gaming Chair

Comfort and durability are an absolute must for any gamer when it comes to gaming sessions. There are a plethora of options out there for gaming chairs, but one company seems to go above and beyond to provide both along with an easy assembly process. Secretlab has both their OMEGA and TITAN chairs for gamers and is used in the League of Legends tournaments. The company started back in 2014 and had recently caught a lot of attention for their Cyberpunk 2077 version of its chairs. Secretlab provided the OMEGA 2020 for this review and it no doubt fits the bill and provides some cherries on top.

The overall look of the OMEGA 2020 features black leather with a gold or bronze logo on both sides of the backrest with red stitching. It’s a distinct look. The leather itself has been researched and tested by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research for the past three years and is known as the Secretlab PRIME 2.0 PU Leather. Underneath the leather is the patent-pending Cold-Cure Foam Mix that guarantees seating consistency and absorbs pockets of air to help conture to posture.

The result of the research feels like an advanced comfort. This chair feels like it truly hugs your comfortably, but the OMEGA is for a smaller frame. The leather is cool to the touch and depresses just enough to provide cushion while maintaining proper posture. Sitting for long periods of time do not bother me, where as other chairs will become uncomfortable over time. While any chair may not be very cat resistant, it may be worth covering the chair and in doing so, still provides the same level of comfort.



Gaming chairs tend to come with a head pillow and a back pillow and Secretlab as provided an extra caveat in this department. Secretlab has included both of its own memory foam pillows and these things are two of the softest pillows you’ll encounter, making you want to use them elsewhere. The back pillow isn’t tethered to the chair, so you can sit on this if you please. This helps with back support as it contours to you rather than having a firm leather pillow. The head pillow easily goes over the top of the back rest without having to adjust any straps. These are just another bonus of easy usability for the chair.

To conclude the rest of what is expected with a chair, Secretlab has included 4D Armrests that are adjustable both in height and length. They can be adjusted to point both inward or outward to perfectly help with your arm positioning. The one thing I wish these did was adjust further for width. It can be adjusted by an inch either way, so bigger users may need to look at the TITAN. This could easily be solved if the arm rests adjusted wider from underneath the chair, but this does help with assembly. The chair also includes the ability to recline and lock to provide flexibility for users.



While the OMEGA 2020 offers more than it sets out to accomplish, it’s the initial assembly process that left me impressed. The instructions are easily labeled and legible on the back of the giant thank you letter once the box is opened. There are no individual items placed in hundreds of separate cardboard boxes. The chair is mostly assembled with the initial lay out and there’s a specific tool box included.

Assembly took only about thirty minutes as the back rest is designed to slide into the lower cushion and mounted with four screws. The covers are magnetic, so there’s no jamming plastic into places to fit. The hydraulic piston is already assembled and just needs to be screwed in. The straightforward assembly made the thought of spending money on furniture just to put it together and lose parts not that daunting.

Closing Comments:

In a world full of gaming and office chairs, Secretlab is worth a look with the OMEGA 2020. The steps that Secretlab have taken to minimize the assembly process and also include actual research towards comfort and durability will make you feel secure in your purchase. The chair is comfortable for long periods of time and the memory foam pillows help fill in any gaps that add even more comfort. The only real negative on the chair is the inability to push out the arm rests more than what is included, but that might not be an issue to most. For the OMEGA 2020, there are three versions available. This version, including the PRIME 2.0 PU Leather, retails for $440 while the SoftWeave Fabric version retails for $460. The NAPA Leather, which would be the premiere edition, retails for $949.