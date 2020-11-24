Sales of Remnant: From the Ashes Pass 2.5 Million Total

Gunfire Games’ Remnant: From the Ashes continues to go from strength to strength, since its release in August of last year. Following on from the release of the game’s two post-launch DLC packs earlier this year — Swamps of Corsus in April and Subject 2923 in August of this year — as well as a Complete Edition that bundled these together with the base game, Remnant’s publisher Perfect World Entertainment have given an updated total on the sales of both the game and its respective DLCs combined.

Both the base game and all DLC now total 2.7 million copies sold. The game had already achieved quite an immediate success when it first released — reaching the million mark in little over a couple of months back in October of last year. And from today’s updated figures, it seems that momentum hasn’t been lost with more than another million sold over the past twelve months. Gunfire Games now turn their attention towards Chronos: Before the Ashes — a prequel set before and within the same fictional world of Remnant.