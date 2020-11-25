Hardware has taken on a new meaning this year with so many confined to their homes for most of it. And whether that be to work or simply to pass the time by gaming the hours away, there’s a good chance that many have needed a serious upgrade to their home setups. The 2020 installment of our long-running holiday hardware gift guide features not only essentials such as chairs, keyboards and mice, but also non-essential items that will help with staring at a screen all day, and completely non-essential items that will simply bring some joy into one’s life. So without further ado, here’s our 2020 Holiday Hardware Gift Guide that’s sure to give you a great gift idea for a loved one, friend or let’s be honest, yourself, as we close out the year.

Best Gaming Chair: Secretlab OMEGA 2020 (Review) (Buy)



Secretlab OMEGA 2020 Gaming chairs are important for long periods of gaming. Some don’t want to spend a ton of money only to be shortchanged on comfort and to realize they have to assemble the entire chair upon arrival. Secretlab has offered the OMEGA 2020 Gaming Chair with a sincere amount of comfort and durability. The company hired an institute to research the best way to achieve the combination of both that has taken three years. The chair is extremely comfortable for long periods of play as it contours to the body of the player. Secretlab also includes two memory foam pillows that you will want to use elsewhere. All of this is combined with an easy assembly process out of the box that can be done within thirty minutes. There are three fabric types to choose for the OMEGA 2020 with the PROME 2.0 PU Leather being the most affordable at around $450 and the SoftWeave Fabrice for only $20 more.

Best Affordable PC Case: Corsair 4000D Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX (Buy)



You’ll find hundreds of different cases spread throughout the industry, but Corsair is near the top with the amount of value they offer in their housing. Built for airflow and visual prowess, the 4000D and the 4000D Airflow both offer minimalist designs that anyone will appreciate, except maybe enthusiasts who are looking for the flashiest of setups. It comes with a tempered glass panel so you can see the innards of your beautiful computer, especially if you mix and match it with other Corsair products such as their AIO or LED RAM. Corsair has also implemented their cable routing setup, allowing for the cleanest setup you’ll ever see. No longer will you open up your computer only to find a cluttered mess. It leans more towards a budgetary offering as it only includes one fan on the front of the case, but it should be more than enough and can be expanded upon further down the line. Regardless, it’s a stylish case that’s not overly aggressive in its look that has a stronger focus on what’s on the inside of your case, not what’s on the outside. At $79.99, this won’t break your bank, giving you most of the options PC gamers want at an affordable price point.

Best Liquid Cooling for Under $200: Corsair H150i Elite Capellix iCUE (Buy)



There really are only two solutions when it comes to effective CPU cooling, and Corsair is one of them. They have, and still offer, some of the best AIO units out there and this year has been no different with the introduction of the iCue H100i selection of coolers. The H150i in particular features a full 400mm radiator with three ML120 RGB LED fans, with the cheaper H115i and H100i models featuring smaller radiators and fewer fans – although the former in particular includes the larger ML140 RGB series. It runs quiet and is fully customizable through Corsair’s proprietary iCUE technology which can not only monitor the device itself, but control the fan speeds and lighting effects that the top of the device (the Corsair logo) is showcasing. If you have a tempered glass casing, you can make it look like a lightshow in there with this. It’s easy to install for the various different sockets it supports (such as the more recent AM4 and the Intel 1200 series), but most importantly it ensures your CPU runs much cooler than it would with a stock or even most aftermarket fans. This allows you the potential to overclock your CPU to a greater degree (provided you know what you’re doing) and keeping the thermal load at a significantly-reduced degree. These will only run PC enthusiasts back anywhere between $149.99 and $189.99, making them a compelling offer for those looking to break into the AIO scene.

Best Liquid Cooling Over $200: NZXT Kraken Z73 AIO (Review) (Buy)



Getting the most out of your overclockable processor (or video card if going down that path) is important for gaming. This helps maintain the lifespan of your processor on top of keeping things cooler. NZXT went above and beyond this year with its Kraken Z73 AIO cooler. There’s also the Z63 that offers a smaller radiator and smaller fans, but the Z73 is the behemoth for cooling. It includes three 360mm fans with a longer radiator that is easy to install on either the front or the top of your case. Two flexible radiator hoses and the best pump that NZXT has offered allows for ultimate cooling under usage. While the Z73 offers a six-year warranty for the device, what makes it truly special is the LCD display. This is truly the game changer especially if you have the computer sitting in front of you. This is the only pump that allows .GIF’s to be displayed. On top of this, the display can show off current temperatures and usage on top of much more. There’s no need to have software running in the background to view these stats, but if you must, NZXT’s CAM software is there for customizing this and also display current stats. Some games don’t like doing that, though, so it’s nice to be able to view system temperatures while peering through the tempered glass.

Best Gaming Glasses: Gunnar Lightning Bolt 360 (Review) (Buy)



Gunnar Lightning Bolt 360 Blue light protection and eye strain reduction are subjective concerns, but Gunnar has been a trusted name in gaming eyewear for years. The Gunnar Lightning Bolt 360 glasses is their offering that we were most impressive, with multiple frames, swappable sunglass lenses and a durable carrying case included. For an upcharge, Gunnar does offer custom made prescription versions of their glasses. There are other good choices from Gunnar besides the Lightning Bolt 360. The ESL Blade offers the same blue light protection but at a lower price point, while other pairs are branded with Ubisoft games such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Best Wireless Gaming Headset: Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 (Review) (Buy)



Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 is our pick for best wireless headset for gaming. Turtle Beach headsets are known for having audio tricks that are specifically designed to give a competitive edge in gaming such as Superhuman Hearing. The Stealth 700 Gen 2 is their current top-of-the-line console headset that’s compatible with the current (PlayStation 4/Xbox One) consoles along with the the next gen (PlayStation 5/Xbox Series S/X) for those lucky enough to have acquired them. The Stealth 700 is comfortable for extended play sessions and the ProSpecs glasses friendly design allows for comfort even when wearing glasses. One of the new features with this headset is Bluetooth functionality with the Turtle Beach app, allowing users to adjust the sound settings and use the headset with mobile games in addition to PC and console. The Stealth 700 Gen 2 is charged through a USB Type-C charging cable and has a battery life of up to 20 hours

Best Wired Multipurpose Gaming Headset: EPOS GSP 600 Series (Review) (Buy)



Sennheiser rebranded themselves as EPOS, but the level of quality didn’t change with the name. The EPOS GSP 600 Series (GSP 600, 601, 602) offers three different wired headsets that offer great sound quality, whether gaming, watching videos or listening to music. The three models are the same but offer different color schemes; black and red for the 600, white and black for 601 and blue and orange for the 602. These headsets are compatible with any device with a 3.5 mm input jack, making them a great value as they can be used with several different devices. For people who love plug and play simplicity and want something that can provide high-quality audio across several devices, the GSP 600 is a great way to go.

Best Entry-Level Microphone: HyperX SoloCast (Review) (Buy)

With so many gamers spending an unexpected amount of time indoors this year, many are contemplating streaming or starting their own podcast. If you fall into this camp — or know someone interested in doing so — then the new SoloCast microphone from HyperX is worth a pick up. Many gamers stream using headset microphones, but those often provide subpar audio quality. Headsets which do offer awesome mics tend to cost quite a bit of money. Even standalone microphones can cost over $100 thanks to a variety of features and functions that a solo streamer does not need. The SoloCast is a simplified microphone that provides high quality audio for the fraction of the price of anything else currently on the market. The “cardioid” polar pattern is perfect for recording one person’s audio and ignoring background noise coming from other directions (those who do require additional polar patterns may want to look at the QuadCast S instead). The SoloCast is a great way to provide high-quality audio for streams, videos, podcasts and more on a budget.

Best Overall Microphone: Elgato Wave:3 Microphone (Review) (Buy)



Elgato has a lot going for themselves. They’re already established in the streaming community that offers the best internal and external capture devices, so it made sense they released a microphone, and what a release it was. This small device packs a huge punch, offering crystal clear sound quality and numerous features such as mechanically-controlling mic input and balance. But let’s forget about all of these tremendous features, forget it being easily mountable and forget the well-crafted design. The Wave Link application alone is worth the price of admission. This minimalist application does everything a streamer would desire, especially in an age of DMCA takedowns. This allows you to easily control your various audio sources, such as your browser or Spotify, and pick and choose which is exported through a stream. This right here is a content creator’s greatest weapon. I never thought I’d ever throw away my Blue Yeti because it has served me so well, but here I am never looking back. Sure, the Wave:3 only supports one cardioid pattern, but it’s more than enough for voice over work and streaming. If you’re in the market for a dedicated microphone, do yourself a favor and pick up an Elgato Wave:3

Best Mechanical Keyboard Under $200: Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro (Review) (Buy)



The Roccat Vulcan TKL Pro boasts about having the fasting switches on the market thanks to the new Titan Switch Optical, having the keystrokes recognized with zero delay. The switches are durable, lasting up to 100 million keystrokes, double the industry standard. The Vulcan TKL Pro also features AIMO intelligent lighting and mixer style media controls with a detachable braided USB Type-C cable. The tenkeyless design allows it to take up less desktop real estate, but for people who prefer a full size keyboard with the number pad, that’s available with the Vulcan Pro.

Best Mechanical Keyboard Over $200: Corsair K100 RGB (Review) (Buy)



For the longest time, Corsair’s K95 keyboard was their flagship device, and rightfully so as, while it was pricey, it had everything you wanted from a keyboard: six macro keys, fully LED RGB lighting, and multimedia functionality built into the device itself, that’s among the various other impressive technical features. After so many iterations on it, Corsair has moved past the nearly four-year-old device and looked to the future with the K100. They have improved upon the formula greatly, not only offering a sleek and modern look, and consolidating the number of unnecessary features. For starters, Corsair has implemented the AXON hyper-processing technology into the keyboard, making it one of the most responsive keyboards ever. The multimedia functionality has also been greatly improved with the volume wheel being far more loose and the traditional four buttons having their own little station. There’s also an iCue Control Wheel that gives users full being able to swap between various different controls on the fly, be it flipping between the various programs to full control over your LED lighting schemes. The K100 is the keyboard to get if you have the cash to back it up as it will run most over $200. But it’s worth every penny.

Best On-The-Go Controller for Switch: PDP Little Wireless Controller (Review) (Buy)



With the Switch being such popular system, there are practically zillions of different controllers you can buy for it. Many attempt to replace the Switch Pro Controller, but not many go for a smaller form factor. PDP’s Little Wireless Controller provides a fully functional controller in a compact package. Modeled somewhat after a SNES controller, this wireless controller features an astonishing forty hour battery life. Along with that, it includes a gyroscope so players can use motion control in their favorite Switch games. While the controller is lacking an Amiibo reader and HD Rumble, these are small sacrifices to make. The controller features a solid build with a simple, attractive design. The Xbox-style layout is great for those who prefer it, as the similarly-sized 8BitDo SN30 Pro controllers opt for a PlayStation layout instead. Overall, the Little Wireless Controller is perfect for throwing in a bag and bringing along wherever you need. It won’t take up much space and the long battery life will ensure it’s juiced up for a multitude of gaming sessions.

Best Wireless Mouse: Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition (Review) (Buy)



You gotta love limited edition peripherals. There may not be more of a coveted mouse in existence than the Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Wireless Mouse. This comes with a charging dock, and the same goes with the traditional Viper Ultimate. The mouse, itself, is symmetrical and designed for ambidextrous users as two buttons are lined on either side, but can be used for whatever via the Razer Synapse software. It features top-of-the-line Hyperspeed Wireless technology, the Focus+ 20K Optical Sensor and Optical Mechanical Switches for the buttons. The yellow Cyberpunk 2077 version truly embodies the upcoming game as it’s graced with black rubber sides and overall black accents. It also includes RGB with the Razer logo on the palm rest. It sits lows to the ground and glides extremely smoothly. The only issue will be obtaining the mouse via the Razer site due to high demand. The Viper Ultimate is also available in black, quartz (pink) and mercury (white).

Best Unique Power Bank: New Wave Toys Hotline 16000 Power Bank (Buy)



Looking for a functional stocking stuffer or in need of a new power bank yourself? One of the most unique options on the market is the New Wave Toys Hotline 16000 Power Bank. This comes from the Replitronics line which does its best to replicate something retro. And boy does it. Instead of looking like a traditional power bank, it’s instead designed to look like the original Sony Walkman. In keeping with this theme, there are buttons and volume sliders on the side which actually move. They don’t do anything, but they’re admittedly fun to fiddle with. Beyond the fun cassette player design, it’s still a fully-functional power bank capable of charging up to three devices simultaneously with its 16000 mAh battery. Included is one USB 3.0 QC port, one USB Type-C port and 10W fast wireless charger for Qi-enabled tech. The power bank includes over charge protection, overheating protection and also features a built in LED flashlight. There simply is no other power bank out there like the Hotline 16000 Power Bank from New Wave Toys.

Best Device for Slaying Dragons: Dragon’s Lair x RepliCade (Review) (Buy)

In a day and age where it seems like retro games can be had for increasingly cheaper, it might seem like a big ask to spend over a hundred dollars on a single game, but quite frankly it’s a similar proposition to buying an actual arcade cabinet as it’s an experience that is simply impossible to replicate — or should we say, “replicade.” New Wave Toys has done a great job with its RepliCade line, which attempts to accurately reproduce full-size retro gaming cabinets in miniature form, but the Dragon’s Lair x RepliCade is their best package yet. It simply screams quality and attention to detail with features like a wooden cabinet, LED scoreboard above the screen, functioning coin door and more. It even has a tiny LaserDisc player with remote and disc that fits into the back of the cabinet. Details like this combined with a pitch-perfect version of the game itself add up to a gift that simply keeps on giving and is perfect for any retro gamer, hardware collector or somebody who simply wants to relive the glory days of arcades.

Best Handheld for Retro Gamers and Collectors: Evercade (Review) (Buy)

The Nintendo Switch is the number one handheld/home console hybrid these days, but that doesn’t mean it’s the only device on the market. The Evercade is a handheld console that was released this year and it deserves your attention. The system comes with at least one cartridge with purchase and there’s an ever-growing library of other carts to buy. What games can you expect with the Evercade? The focus primarily is on releasing retro titles, which is awesome news for game collectors and retro enthusiasts. There are cartridges devoted to classic companies such as Atari, Data East, Interplay, Jaleco and Technos, among many others. But that’s not all Evercade has in store for players. There are also an increasing amount of cartridges focused on compiling homebrew games, such as the Mega Cat Studios cartridge. Some of these homebrew titles have never been easily available in physical format before. Those who love the idea but don’t want to play on a small screen can also hook the Evercade up to a TV set and play on a big screen instead. All in all, the Evercade is a tremendously fun system both for returning to games of yesteryear and playing new homebrew goodness.

Happy Holidays from everyone at Hardcore Gamer!