Cruise Through Night City in New Cyberpunk 2077 PlayStation Footage

CD PROJEKT RED released a new video showing off in-game footage of their imminent Cyberpunk 2077, running both on PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5 hardware. In it, players get a taste of the Nomad lifepath, which is one of three story paths available in the game. In the video, you watch from the perspective of V as he does a little automobile maintenance, gets questioned by local police, and takes in the sights of Night City, ending in a car chase and shoot-out. The impressive footage shows off a world whose visual design you can draw a line directly from to the world of Blade Runner, with themes reminiscent of the work of so many great cyberpunk authors.

Of course, Cyberpunk 2077 is based on the tabletop RPG of the same name, developed in the 1980s and published in 1988 by R. Talsorian Games. The series’ most recent release, Cyberpunk Red, serves as a prequel to the upcoming game, and was released just days ago on November 14 after delays due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Cyberpunk 2077 is due for release December 10, 2020 and promises to continue CD PROJEKT RED’s predilection for gamers reaping the consequences of their decisions. It will be available on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Stadia, and will be playable on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, with promised free upgrades at a later date taking advantage of the new hardware.