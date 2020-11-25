Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition Now Available DRM-Free on GOG

Horizon Zero Dawn is one of the last generation’s best games – and its PC release this past summer enabled a whole new audience to experience it. However, while both Steam and the Epic Games Store allowed users to enjoy the game, neither allowed it to be enjoyed DRM-free. GOG is the only marketplace offering the game in that format, and this is the first PlayStation Mobile-published release available on GOG.

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition offers up a slew of DLC, including items to help you on your quest, a digital artbook, and the thrilling Frozen Wilds expansion that offered up a different kind of challenge thanks to the frozen tundra you explore. The game’s price is the same across the board on PC, at $49.99 – and GOG offers you the best overall value for that money with its DRM-free nature making it easier to play offline and the inclusion of the artbook gets you more content for the money.