Monster Hunter Film DLC Coming for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

Capcom will be promoting the upcoming Monster Hunter film, to be released December 25, with special Event Quests in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. Arriving December 4, players will be able to do battle with two monsters from the movie: Black Diablos and the dragon-like Greater Rathalos. The quests, only available to players who have reached Master Rank, will allow players the opportunity to earn special gear, layered armor, new titles, a new background and Guild Card. Starting November 27, players will also be able to claim a limited time item pack as a log-in bonus. Players will also be able to play as Milla Jovovich’s Artemis, featuring actual dialogue recorded by the famous The Fifth Element and Resident Evil actor.

The two event quests will only be available for about a year, with both expiring on December 2 2021, as will the limited time item pack.

The film, directed by veteran video game movie director Paul W. S. Anderson, sees Jovovich’s Captain Artemis and her military unit unexpectedly teleported to another world, where they must learn to survive on a planet full of massive monsters that, naturally, are immune to conventional Earth weaponry. Luckily, they meet a hunter named, erm, Hunter, who saves their butts and teaches them how to survive. They eventually meet Ron Perlman, as Admiral, the leader of Hunter’s crew, and they join forces to confront a danger that could destroy their world.

The movie will reportedly feature six monsters from the game series, as well as a ferocious-looking version of the Palico, including Meowscular Chef, of course. The film was originally slated for release on September 4, 2020, but was delayed to April 2021 before being moved up twice, ultimately to its current, and presumably final, date.

Monster Hunter World is currently available on Steam, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.