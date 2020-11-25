Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Off to Impressive Start with Half A Million Sales

A surprise to such an extent it caught publisher XSEED Games off-guard, developer Edelweiss’ odd mix of 2.5D action-platforming and farm management in the form of Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, is already off to possibly the best of starts for a game of this size and stature. XSEED today confirming in a little over two weeks, the game has already managed to sell half a million copies across all platforms. The game originally released on November 10 across PS4, Switch & PC and despite its uncanny gameplay premise, it seems Sakuna has already gained quite a following already.

An even more impressive figure to consider given that the game was originally never intended to release on Nintendo’s platform. It was around release day that XSEED’s Vice President Kenji Hosoi, had revealed that the publisher were hesitant on releasing the game for the Switch but due to Nintendo themselves reaching out, Sakuna eventually found itself across three platforms as opposed to the original plan of only two. A smart decision in hindsight, as pre-orders for the game have reportedly shown around a 2:1 difference compared to the game’s PS4 version. It’s a game we too ended up liking a lot — irregular concept and all — describing it as one that “seamlessly blends 2D platforming action with 3D farm management.”.