Android Hunter A Now Available on Steam

After years of waiting, Android Hunter A has gone from a single-stage demo to a full-fledged release – giving Mega Man X fans something to be thankful for on Thanksgiving. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a new entry in the Mega Man X series, and there haven’t been any fangames that use a polygonal art style alongside its core gameplay. Really, the PSP-only Maverick Hunter X was the only game to make use of that art style for an X-ish adventure and we never got a follow-up to that.

Android Hunter A is DigiPlox’s vision of a similar concept, with the power of Unreal Engine 4 behind it to offer up a higher level of graphical fidelity than anything we’ve seen yet in an X-style game. Beyond the core jump ‘n shoot action, you also have a currency to collect that you can use to customize your hunter. So if you’ve ever wanted to plow through an ice stage with a giant carrot on your back, you can do that here and just go nuts. At only $20, it’s priced pretty fairly for what’s offered up, and there are even speed bike sections thrown in to mix things up.