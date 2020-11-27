Online Multiplayer for Watch Dogs: Legion Delayed to Early 2021

Back in October ahead of the launch of Watch Dogs: Legion, Ubisoft detailed the online co-op and competitive modes that would be added to the game after launch, including four player Tactical Ops missions, Invasions by other players and the PvP Spider-Bot Arena.

At the time, these modes were slated to arrive as part of a free update on December 3, but Ubisoft has updated their plans for Watch Dogs: Legion’s online components. In order to focus on fixing issues with the single-player campaign, the open world hacking game is now set to add the aforementioned multiplayer modes early next year, as the team aims to “ensure a smooth launch” of the planned update. This isn’t the first time that a Watch Dogs game’s multiplayer elements didn’t launch as planned, as Watch Dogs 2’s seamless multiplayer also struggled to operate at launch before the issues were eventually smoothed out.

For more on Watch Dogs: Legion, which is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One, be sure to check out our review of the game.