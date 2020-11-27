Six BIT.TRIP Titles Heading to Nintendo Switch this December

BIT.TRIP was popular on its release for the Wii and 3DS where it gained a moderate following for being fantastic rhythm titles. Now six of them are making their way to Switch next month, making Runner 2 and 3 no longer the sole survivors of the BIT.TRIP titles. Players can pre-purchase BIT.TRIP CORE, BEAT, VOID, RUNNER, FATE and FLUX now for $4.99 each in preparation for when they launch on December 25. The series hasn’t seen a proper full release like this in quite some time so players will finally get to enjoy Commander Video in his classic entries once more.

Check out the BIT.TRIP series when it launches next month on Nintendo Switch.