Taiko no Tatsujin Rhythmic Adventure gets Live-Action Trailer

There’s no end to the cuteness when it comes to the Taiko no Tatsujin trailer. With the title launching in just under a week more trailers are continuing to pop up in even more endearing ways. The latest takes the drum and allies to life with an adorable live-action trailer showcasing the adventure they’re bound for. This includes the troubles, and woes, of being a living Taiko drum but it’s something that Don-chan has come to live with and carries on his adventure regardless.

Taiko no Tatsujin Rhythmic Adventure launches on December 3. Check out the latest trailer below: