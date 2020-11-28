Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PS5 Receives Cross-Gen Trophy Support

The recent launch of Ubisoft Connect has made it easy for those playing new games from the French publisher on last-gen consoles to quickly transfer their saves to the current-gen platforms through cloud saving.

However, while the unified achievement list on Xbox helped make the transition basically seamless for those players, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players who started their journey on PS4 and were looking to continue it on PS5 were met with two separate trophy lists that didn’t carry over previously unlocked trophies, which led to some understandable frustration. Fortunately, it seems like Ubisoft was listening, as the 1.04 patch that dropped on Thursday, which introduces new graphics settings and a variety of fixes, also provides an easy way to unlock previously earned PS4 trophies on the PS5 version, which occurred during our most recent playthrough after a little bit of time in the open world.

