Kadabra Can Now Finally Appear on Pokémon Cards Again

Well, here’s a piece of news you likely didn’t expect to resurface after twenty years. In 2000, illusionist and self-proclaimed psychic Uri Geller sued Nintendo for using his name and image as part of a Pokémon design. See, the Japanese names for Abra, Kadabra, and Alakazam are all nods to famous magicians, with Kadabra’s Japanese name being Yungerer, a variation of Geller’s name, and the spoon being an allusion to Uri’s signature psychic spoon-bending stunt. Unfortunately, what was meant as just a cute shout-out in 1996 was thrust into the limelight more as Pokémon became one of the biggest cultural phenomenons over the next few years, and so once Geller found out, he claimed that “Nintendo turned me into an evil, occult Pokémon character” and filed a lawsuit (not helped by the initial moral panic over Pokémon at the time).

The end result was that Nintendo essentially nixed Kadabra from the card game and anime, with their last appearance in the CCG being in 2002. Abra and Alakazam have still appeared, and the ban clearly hasn’t affected video game appearances, but Kadabra was MIA from additional media for the longest time…until today. As Uri announced via TheGamer and confirmed via the tweet below, he is lifting the ban, and allowing Kadabra to finally appear on Pokémon cards again. It’s a decision that seems to come out of the blue, although as TheGamer revealed, apparently Uri has still been getting e-mails about the ban to this day. But yes, fans can finally look forward to seeing Kadabra on Pokémon cards again after the longest time.