Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun Free Private Match Update now Available

There’s nothing like challenging friends to a Taiko match, and now it’s easier than ever with the new free update for Taiko no Tatusjin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! Players can now easily find one another using a simple 6-digit code and compete to see who is the drumming master in a song of their choice. There’s tons of different ways to mix up the challenge do, with the winner being able to be decided through best combo, score or even upping the difficulty with obstacles!

The Taiko no Tatusjin: Drum ‘n’ Fun private match update is available now. Check out the reveal video below: