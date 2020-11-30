Doom Eternal Finally Comes to Nintendo Switch in December

id Software and Bethesda Softworks today finally announced a release date for the long elusive Switch version of Doom Eternal.

Originally scheduled to launch alongside the other versions, the Switch version of Doom Eternal ended up delayed. Those hoping to take the experience on the go have had to wait a while, but that wait is finally ending. Doom Eternal lands on Switch as a downloadable title on December 8.

Requiring 18.8GB of space, Doom Eternal on the Switch won’t see a physical release at this time. The Switch version does not include the recently released The Ancient Gods: Part One DLC. That DLC arrives on Switch at a later date.

The Switch version of the game includes optional gyroscopic controls. Gyro controls can be toggled on and off in the main menu. The full Battlemode multiplayer suite is also included, allowing two player-controller demons to team up against another player taking on the role of the Doom Slayer.

Doom Eternal hits Nintendo Switch on December 8. It’s currently available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions are coming sometime in 2021.