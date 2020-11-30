The Wand Company Creates Realistic Poké Ball Décor, Open for Pre-Order

Pokémon fans have plenty of collectibles to show off their fandom whether it be plush toys, figurines or clothing. But, there are very few realistic items out there and soon you can get your hands on one, literally. The Wand Company has announced a replica Poké Ball décor for your gaming displays.

This Poké Ball is made of metal with a deep color and lacquer-finish for added shine. It sits inside a sleek, metal box displaying the name of the item on the outside and a glowing light when opened. As soon as you get close to the Poké Ball the center will glow and it gets more intense when touched. Pre-orders are available now and should arrive sometime in February with plans to release Great, Ultra and Premiere versions through the year.

While it should not be thrown around like a Poké Ball from the games and shows, this would make for a lovely trophy or accent to desk and entertainment areas. Check out a sneak peek of the collectible in the video below and visit the official website for more details.