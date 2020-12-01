Aksys Games Announces Three Otome Titles for Switch

Even though there are no anime or gaming conventions right now, Aksys Games still went ahead and announced their next otome game acquisitions. This is great news for fans of the genre because they’re all titles which have never been released in English before!

The three upcoming titles are as follows: Dairoku: Ayakashimori, Olympia Soirée and Variable Barricade. Dairoku: Ayakashimori will likely receive a new title for English audiences, but they’ve not announced it yet.

Amazingly, Aksys Games currently plans to release all three of these titles on Nintendo Switch in 2021. That is in addition to the previously-announced Switch port of Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~.