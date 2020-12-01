Immortals: Fenyx Rising Prepares for Launch with Two New Trailers

Later this week, Ubisoft will debut its newest open world IP, as Immortals: Fenyx Rising embraces Greek mythology and over-the-top combat in brightly colored landscapes.

To prepare for the upcoming release, the French publisher has released two new trailers for Immortals: Fenyx Rising, both of which can be seen below. The first is a more traditional launch trailer, while the second is a longer “Deep Dive” video that introduces players to the story, battles, puzzles and other elements that can be found in the full game.

For more on Immortals: Fenyx Rising, which launches on December 3 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One, be sure to check out our review, which calls it “incredible” and “one of the nicest gaming surprises of the year.”