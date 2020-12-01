Klonoa: Door to Phantomile Soundtrack Coming to Vinyl

Klonoa: Door to Phantomile was an awesome PS1 platformer. If you love Klonoa and collect records then you’re in for a treat. Ship to Shore Phone Co. announced they’re producing a Klonoa: Door to Phantomile vinyl!

This is a 2 LP set featuring artwork from Drew Wise. A colored vinyl was available, but has already sold out. Now only the clear vinyl variant remains open for pre-orders. There are 39 tracks in all.

Pre-orders are currently open for $40. Klonoa: Door to Phantomile is expected to ship in January 2021.