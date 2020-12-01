Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons Coming to Switch on December 17

The Mercenaries Saga series began on the 3DS, but was a natural fit on the Switch. The trio of 3DS entries were ported over as a collection before Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix was released last year. Now, a new entry in the series is set for release in a little over two weeks. The franchise is known as a throwback to the Final Fantasy Tactics-style of combat, with an art style that definitely evokes that classic series. This incarnation brings a bit more diversity to the art style and allows you to rotate the camera – which was missing in the trilogy. Dawn of the Twin Dragons launches on the eShop on December 17. Anyone jonesing for a tactical RPG with a 32-bit pixel art style should love it.