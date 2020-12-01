New Expansion, Next-Gen Release Coming for Greedfall

It seems Greedfall caught just about everyone off-guard when it released to good reviews and great sales last year, including publisher Focus Home Interactive. Now that a little over a year has passed, the publisher has decided to capitalize further on Greedfall’s surprising success. Not only have they announced new versions for the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, but also a full-fledged expansion as well.

No release date has been announced yet for either the next-gen versions or the expansion, but considering the timing of the announcement, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to expect to see it sometime next year.