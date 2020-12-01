SaGa Frontier Returns in Summer 2021

During a livestream for the Romancing SaGa Re;universe mobile game, Square Enix announced that the cult classic SaGa Frontier will be getting a HD re-release next year. This new version of the game is titled “SaGa Frontier Remastered, and it’s in development for PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

Unlike many HD remasters out there, SaGa Frontier Remastered isn’t just going to be a pretty carbon-copy of the original. This new version adds a high speed mode to help reign-in the ol’ experience grind. It also adds Fuse as a playable character and supplements his addition with new events and cutscenes that didn’t make it into the original for one reason or another. The game drops sometime during summer next year, but fans can enjoy some of the characters now in Romancing SaGa Re;universe. Mobile games being what they are though, it seems player will have to deal with its MTX system if they want to obtain said characters.