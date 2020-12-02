Android Players Get Taste of Donut County

Android gamers rejoice! Donut County is now available on the Google Play store for the price of roughly a half-dozen donuts at $4.99. The game, borne of both Katamari Damacy inspiration and a Peter Molyneux parody Twitter account, sees players controlling an ever-expanding hole in the ground that, like the sticky cosmic ball from Katamari Damacy, grows as it consumes. The game expands on the concept by introducing many puzzle elements and went on to secure nominations for many gaming awards, winning some, and generally receiving good reviews.

The game is also available on PlayStation 4, PC (Steam and GOG), Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, as well as the macOS and iOS app store. It was developed by Ben Esposito, using the Unity Engine, and published by Annapurna Interactive.