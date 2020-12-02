Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia Set for December 10 Release on PS4

Brigandine first hit on the Nintendo Switch this past June and offered up a different take on tactical RPGs. With a history dating back to the original PlayStation, the little-known series got a big shot in the arm by being on the Switch. Now, the game is set for a release on the PS4, where you don’t have quite as many tactical RPGs to choose from and you can wind up with a whole new audience to enjoy it. The multi-tiered battle system uses terrain to help with troop placement and offers up a rewarding hexagonal grid setup for its combat area. This allows you to surround enemies easier and have more control over where spells and other magic attacks land. Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia will hit the PlayStation network on December 10, and had a physical run pre-orderable on Limited Run Games a month or so ago.