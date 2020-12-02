Cyberpunk 2077 Shows Off Photo Mode in Latest Trailer

After a lengthy development period and multiple delays, CD Projekt Red’s upcoming open world sci-fi epic is nearly ready for the masses.

With so much mystery still surrounding the deep and expansive world of Night City, there will likely be plenty of unique and memorable moments from each player’s journey that they want to share with their friends, and CD Projekt Red has wisely added a photo mode to embrace those opportunities. While Cyberpunk 2077 is far from the first game to include the mode, the trailer below highlights many of the ways that players can fine-tune their character and shot to create an exciting picture that captures the intended mood and subjects.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to launch on December 10 for PS4, Xbox One and PC, with dedicated PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions arriving next year.