Gen 6 Pokémon Now Appearing in Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO continues introducing new content with the latest arrival of Kalos-native Pokémon. It was announced two weeks ago that gen 6 would be added and now a few of them are available to catch with more set to release in the future.

Trainers can locate wild Litleo, Fennekin, Chespin, Bunnelby and more. Espurr and Noibat will hatch from 10 km eggs while the former can also be found in Raid Battles. A Kalos Celebration event is taking place for a few days with confetti raining down and rewards to be earned. Eventually, Raids against Xerneas, Yveltal and Zygarde will take place.

Check out the official website for more information and view the announce trailer below for an adorable look at who you can catch.