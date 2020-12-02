Mini Gaming Laptop OneGx1 Pro Set for December Release

The Nintendo Switch has been revolutionary in how it has led to people expecting higher-end games on the go and it’s led to a cottage industry for smaller PCs that can do more than the Switch, but still keep a small form factor. It uses a seven inch display and features an 11th generation i7 processor. It has a SIM card tray and a microSD card slot as well, and features a keyboard as well – with two rows of function keys to use. It uses a small nub for a trackpad and left and right mouse buttons alongside a touch screen. It includes the Iris Xe graphics card with 16 GB of DDR4 RAM with a 512 GB SSD. It features a pair of detachable controllers and you can use a GPP-protocol stylus on it if you so desire.

The detachable controllers are designed to work like an Xbox 360 controller when combined, but you can also use an Xbox One controller via Bluetooth and hook this up to a display with the micro-HDMI port and game that way as well. With an i7 processor and 16 GB of RAM, this should be able to run fairly modern games at a reasonable level. There’s a lot of horsepower under the hood and anyone looking for something that’s like a Switch, but dialed up a few notches to play higher-spec versions of modern games should at least consider it. We’ll be keeping a closer eye on the OneGX1 Pro as its release draw closer later in December.