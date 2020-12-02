Rumor: New Sony Patent Hints at PlayStation 5 Pro

Yes, the PlayStation 5 only released this month and many have yet to get their hands on the console. Sony, however, seems to continue to be moving forward. The product manufacturer has seemingly attempted to patent a new dual-GPU setup, which could point towards a PlayStation 5 Pro. This has been leaked online and the patent does not specifically say anything about a Pro version, but rather states the design would go towards a home game console with cloud usage.

You can view the actual patent here.