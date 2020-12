Pretty Princess Party is the game for those of us who want to experience the life of royalty – it’s more work than you might think. Players customize your character and then begin taking princess lessons.

There’s a wide variety of lessons (i.e. minigames) to play including horseback riding, cake decorating, dancing and more. You’re also able to decorate the massive castle in whatever way you see fit.

Pretty Princess Party is available for Switch starting today at the price of $39.99.