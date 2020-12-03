Dying 1983 to Bring Escape Room-Style Puzzling, Scares to PlayStation 5

While traditional console and PC games have always dominated the business, there was, for a time, a very healthy ecosystem of browser-based games out there too. These sorts of games were havens for many a bored student in the 00’s, and so that landscape was quite strong for several years. It just wasn’t meant to last though, and as the browser-based space shrunk, it killed-off whole genres of games unique to it. One of these was the “escape room”-style puzzle game, wherein players had to puzzle their way out of the space before time ran out. Well, it seems fans of these first-person puzzlers are in luck; this kind of experience is exactly what Dying Reborn offers, and it now it’s got a sequel on the way in the form of Dying 1983.

Where Dying Reborn took the old escape room style and expanded it with three dimensional spaces, horror elements and dialog, Dying 1983 is taking it even further. According to the game’s Steam page, Dying 1983 has three times more puzzles than its predecessor and sports a script that’s five times longer. It’s also apparently offering a better story and voice acting too. Will all of this amount to an “escape room” puzzle game good enough to make its ancestors proud? Hopefully. Puzzle fans should definitely keep an eye on it at the very least.

Dying 1983 is set for eventual release on PC and PlayStation 5.