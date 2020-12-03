Experience Abby’s Journey in New The Last of Us Part II Trailer

Back in June, Naughty Dog released the follow-up to their beloved 2013 post-apocalyptic title, which garnered plenty of positive critical and fan attention, including our own review which claimed it left a “memorable impression.”

While fans knew going in that The Last of Us Part II would largely center around Ellie after the events of the first game, Naughty Dog did a mostly effective job of keeping Abby’s role in the sequel a secret, keeping her out of most of the pre-launch trailers. Now that the game has been out for nearly six months, the team has created a brand new trailer centered around Abby’s story that can be seen below, offering hints at the trials and tribulations she undergoes as her journey runs alongside (and into) Ellie’s own pursuits.

The Last of Us Part II is available now on PS4.