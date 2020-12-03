Good Smile Company Teases Two League of Legends Nendoroids

League of Legends has been at the top of the multiplayer online genre for years now with so many fans around the world. It’s gotten so big that entire professional gaming competitions and eSport events revolve around it. So, of course super fans will be thrilled to learn about new collectibles.

Good Smile Company teased a couple of upcoming Nendoroids and figures via social media and two of hail from League of Legends. First up is Jinx in a protoype form equipped with Pow-Pow and Fishbones. The other is just a color image of Kai’Sa readying Supercharge or other moves.

There are currently no details of a release date or what will be included with each. But you can take a look at teaser images below.