Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond Receives Explosive Multiplayer Trailer

EA, Respawn Entertainment, and Oculus have dropped a multiplayer trailer for Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond.

Medal of Honor’s big return features more than just a single player campaign. In addition to the full-length campaign, players can also take the fight online in 12-player matches. Wielding a wide assortment of World War II weaponry, players will partake in battles across five different game modes at launch.

Deathmatch, Team Deathmarch, and Domination are pretty self-explanatory given their ubiquity across so many games over the years. Mad Bomber tasks players with planting and defusing bombs. Finally, Blast Radius is an explosive take on King of the Hill. No word yet on how many multiplayer maps will be available at launch.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond launches December 11 on Oculus Rift devices and Steam VR.