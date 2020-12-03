Offbeat RPG Omori Finally Receives Release Date

Well, it only took six and a half years – and nearly four years since we last checked in on it – but Omocat finally have a release date for their surreal RPG Omori. The game was a Kickstarter darling way back in the day (when a 3DS version was one of the original stretch goals), and like a lot of crowdfunded games and indie titles, it has experienced some setbacks along the way. But now the finish line is finally in sight…and that finish line happens to be Christmas Day, of all things.

Yes, Omori will be ready for Steam on December 25. An odd choice for a release date, but it seems like it’ll certainly be a potential gift for the game’s backers or fans of offbeat adventures, as seen in the latest trailer below. True to the spirit of the season, we have a lot of whimsy, showcasing colorful childhood adventures with mix of hand-drawn and pixel artwork…adventures that take a dark turn towards the end, though. Still, come Christmas, hopefully we’ll have another good RPG to play this year that was worth the wait.