Phogs! Scampers Out with Release Date Trailer

Dogs were once wolves, a very long time ago. It’s amazing what centuries of breeding can do, changing a wild, feral beast into a companion that might as well be an entirely different species. Dogs come in all shapes and sizes, with breed-based temperaments to match, and that’s not even taking cross-breeds and mutts into account. As a rule, though, they’ve only got one head, but breeding has been incredibly successful so far in changing the basic nature of the origin species so why stop now? Phogs! is an adventure-platformer featuring an energetically happy two-headed doggy out to explore worlds of food, sleep, and play, and not only is it charming beyond all reason but it’s also been released today.

There’s not a lot of plot in Phogs! beyond being a dog in a friendly, welcoming series of levels, poking into odd places to see what kind of mischief they/it can get into. The game can be played single-player on a standard controller, with each stick controlling one of the heads, but it really is best played co-op with a friend. The two heads also have two minds, and a big part of the fun is trying to coordinate them both to reach a single goal. One head chomps down on a faucet, the other sprays water over the crops to make them grow, or one head latches on to a rail while the other swings to grab the next one, bridging a gap one rung at a time. It requires coordination whether alone of with a friend, but it’s always nice to have someone to blame when things go wrong.

Phogs! was released today for just about everything- PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and Stadia. It’s also part of GamePass on the Xbox One, with the PC version coming along soon-ish. It’s a gentle and friendly game, the kind of thing that’s almost impossible not to smile while playing, so give the launch trailer a look to see the playful happy strangeness in action.