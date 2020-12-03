Razer Introduces Hammerhead True Wireless Pro Earbuds

During the RazerStore LIVE! Event, Razer has unveiled a new wireless earbud set. The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro Earbuds will not only be THX Certified, but will also features Advanced Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation technology. The Pro-version of the fan-favorite Hammerhead Earbuds will also include a customized low-latency Bluetooth 5.1 connection and an extended battery life that also includes a rechargeable case. The Hybrid Advanced Noise Cancellation will nullify both external and unwanted internal noise by creating inverse soundwaves simultaneously. The headset will also feature 10mm audio drivers and a one-touch enabled Gaming Mode to switch from music or movies to gaming.

“The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds join the Razer Opus headphones in achieving the gold seal of THX Certification,” said Peter Vasay, head of THX Certification, THX Ltd. “We evaluate and optimize the headphones to ensure a high-quality sound experience delivering a rich, balanced soundstage, clear vocals and deep impactful bass perfect for music, games, and movies.”

The Razer Hammerhead Pro is available today from Razer.com and authorized resellers. It retails for $199.99 with an optional carrying case available for $29.99.